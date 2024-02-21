MSU men’s basketball lands No. 1 recruit in Mississippi

RAYMOND, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State men’s basketball landed the top recruit in Mississippi for the second year in a row. Raymond High School’s Eric Paymon Jr. announced his commitment to MSU on Wednesday.

Paymon is a 6-foot-9 power forward and this year’s 4A Mr. Basketball. He’s averaged 24 points and nine rebounds a game this season. Paymon chose MSU over offers from Ole Miss, TCU, Jackson State and Georgia State.

The 3-star senior played with MSU star freshman Josh Hubbard when he was younger.

“Me and him have great chemistry,” Paymon said. “From the previous times we’ve played together, it was great.”