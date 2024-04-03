MSU men’s basketball’s Shakeel Moore enters transfer portal with option to return

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State men’s basketball guard Shakeel Moore entered the transfer portal Wednesday with the option to return, per Jamie Shaw of On3.

The guard out of Greensboro, N.C. has one year of eligibility left. He started his career at NC State before transferring to MSU after his freshman year.

Moore averaged eight points, two rebounds and two assists with the Bulldogs this past season. He went to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments with head coach Chris Jans.

Moore told WCBI after their loss to Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament that he wanted to wait until the season was over to make a decision about his future.

“There’s some unfinished business for myself and my team,” Moore told WCBI on March 21.