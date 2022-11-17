MSU moves forward with million dollar improvements across campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State is moving forward with renovations and other improvements on campus.

Rice Hall will receive a $2 million upgrade. Multiple floors will be renovated for academic department needs.

The Walker Engineering first floor will also get a $2.2 million improvement.

Streets, drives, and parking lots will also be paved throughout campus.

Estimates of the work will cost about $2.5 million.

No word on when work will begin.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter