MSU moves forward with million dollar improvements across campus
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State is moving forward with renovations and other improvements on campus.
Rice Hall will receive a $2 million upgrade. Multiple floors will be renovated for academic department needs.
The Walker Engineering first floor will also get a $2.2 million improvement.
Streets, drives, and parking lots will also be paved throughout campus.
Estimates of the work will cost about $2.5 million.
No word on when work will begin.
