MSU Names Graduate Transfer Tommy Stevens Starting QB

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — With a little over a week before Mississippi State takes the field for its first match-up of the 2019 season, head coach Joe Moorhead announced that Penn State graduate transfer Tommy Stevens will start at quarterback for the Bulldogs.

Stevens along with junior quarterback Keytaon Thompson have spent the off-season competing for the starting job.

“Tommy jumped out of the gate strong at the beginning of camp,” Moorhead said. “Closing into the first scrimmage KT kind of closed the gap and had a real nice first scrimmage. From that point forward, Tommy created a separation and continued to do that towards the end of camp.”

Stevens is set to get his start as a Bulldog on August 31st against Louisiana in New Orleans.