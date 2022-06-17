MSU, Ole Miss basketball announce SEC-Big 12 Challenge opponents

The matchups for the 10th annual SEC-Big 12 Challenge were released Thursday.

Mississippi State will host TCU at the Humphrey Coliseum on January 28, 2023. The Horned Frogs hold the advantage over the Bulldogs, with three wins in four all-time meetings.

On the same day, the Rebels will play in Stillwater for the first time. Ole Miss and Oklahoma State have faced off against each other three times, but they’ve all come in neutral sites.

The dates and TV networks for the games will be announced at a later date.