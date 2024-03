MSU, Ole Miss set for SEC men’s basketball tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCBI) — Ole Miss and Mississippi State men’s basketball will play their first SEC men’s basketball tournament games Thursday.

9-seed MSU will play 8-seed LSU at noon. 10-seed Ole Miss will play 7-seed Texas A&M at 6 p.m.

Both games will air on SEC Network. Winners will advance to play again Friday.