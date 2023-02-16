MSU opens buildings on main campus as shelters for severe weather

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – In advance of expected severe weather, Mississippi State University is taking extra steps to keep students safe.

With both the Starkville and Meridian campuses under an advanced severe weather advisory, the University switched to remote operations for the remainder of today.

At the main campus, administration officials have opened three buildings as areas of refuge for the duration of the severe weather threat.

The Colvard Student Union Dawg House Room 123, Mitchell Memorial Library Rooms 1050, 1054, 1056, and 1252, and Wise Center rooms A-1200 and A-1306.

Other than the areas of refuge, these buildings will be closed. To enter the Union you will have to come in from the YMCA Plaza side. At the library, you will only be able to enter from the Hardy Road Entrance, and the entry to the Wise Center will be from the Main/Hospital Entrance.

The Perry Cafeteria, Subway, Moe’s, and Maroon Markets will be operating at normal hours. Other dining options are altering their times.

