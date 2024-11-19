MSU opens new Patent and Trademark Center on campus

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI) – MSU students and faculty and area residents will now have a head start on getting their original ideas into the market.

The Patent and Trademark Resource Center, or PTRC, at Mitchell Memorial Library officially opened on November 19.

The PTRC is part of a nationwide network associated with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and offers free trademark and patent assistance to the public.

Representatives can show people how to use patent and trademark search tools, explain the application process, help them access the directory of patent attorneys, and find patent and trademark owner information among other things.

The service was designed to help creators, inventors, researchers, and entrepreneurs navigate the patent process with more ease and less expense.

“This helps the libraries support our mission of empowering users with the best resources available,” said David Nolen, Assoc. Dean of MSU Archives and Special Collections.

The Patent and Trademark Resource Center is located on the second floor of the Mitchell Memorial Library within Research Instruction and Outreach.

