MSU organizations host Halloween Survive the Drive-Thru

Students at Mississippi State University are inviting community members for a spooky night with Survive the Drive.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- Witches, ghouls, and bats…

Halloween festivities are kicking off in Starkville tonight at the Thad Cochran Research, Economic, and Development Park.

And this mysterious car ride is sure to give you a good scare.

It’s not your typical haunted house, but it’s worth a scare.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, student organizations at Mississippi State University developed a way for families to have a spooky night.

” We’ve done plenty of haunted Halloween events in the past. This was an event created to have a safe opportunity for people to still celebrate Halloween traditions,” said Chris Hawkins of Students Activities.

Hawkins says ‘Survive the Night’ is a unique twist on an old tradition.

” We were able to bring in different areas for the center for Student Activities and Health to create a great summary of a great drive thru,” said Hawkins.

And it took a few helping hands.

” It’s been 100% team effort. We’ve had my department, Center for Student Activities, Residence Hall Association, the Sanderson Center, Housing and Residence Life. We’ve had the Theater Department with us. They’re going to help with scare actors. It’s just across the board,” said Jonah Neville of the Health and Wellness Center.

Neville says most of the decorations were recycled from the previous year.

Students are even getting down in the dirt to sell the illusion.

” A-lot of things have been used in the past. We haven’t had to buy so many of the actual things. A-lot of things have been built this year like the tombstone or any kind of walls,” said student Lola Decroes.

” It gets dark out here. The only lighting we’ll have is the lights we have out here. It’ll be a nice and eerie setting. We have some trees so we’re hoping people will get a good experience out of it and kind of get that Halloween fulfillment that’s really been taken away from us,” said Neville.

The first 100 people will received a free t-shirt.