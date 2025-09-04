MSU PA program achieves 100% board pass rate, continuing accreditation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (Press Release) – According to an MSU Press Release, Mississippi State University-Meridian’s Master of Physician Assistant Studies 2025 graduating cohort has achieved a 100% board pass rate, a hallmark accomplishment that corresponded with the program receiving continuing accreditation status.

“This is the culminating licensure exam to become a physician assistant, and board exams are difficult,” said Lesley Clack, dean of the School of Health Professions. “The faculty does a lot of preparation in getting our students ready for it.”

National average pass rates for the Physician Assistant National Certifying Examination have remained at 92% for 2022, 2023 and 2024, according to PANCE. That the MSU-Meridian program achieved a 100% pass rate with its third graduating cohort, comprised of 21 students, is a “testament to the quality of our faculty and the instruction they are providing for their students,” Clack said. “This tells any student applying for this program that we will actively prepare them to pass the board exam.”

This success happened alongside the program achieving continuing accreditation status from the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, bringing another national recognition for the competitive program.

The continuing accreditation status concludes the previous provisional accreditation status for the developing program after meeting the quality standards set by ARC-PA, Clack said.

“This is a remarkable achievement and the result of the hard work of our faculty and staff going back to the program’s founding,” said David Buys, associate vice provost for Health Sciences and interim head of campus. “Our team could not have achieved this outcome without the important and ongoing commitment and support of community partners, The Riley and Phil Hardin foundations, whose vision and insights are helping programs that will be the future of sustainable healthcare for our communities.”

Clack said the accreditation achievement and 100% pass rate go hand-in-hand.

“All of the work we put into accreditation also ensures that we are preparing students to pass that board exam,” she said. “That remains the goal.”

The program seated its first cohort in January 2021 and will seat its sixth cohort in January 2026.

Shey Washburn, program director, said the graduates will contribute significantly to filling critical healthcare roles, especially in rural areas.

“I am proud of the formal recognition of the tireless efforts of our faculty and staff to develop a high-quality program to support the growth of the healthcare provider workforce in Mississippi,” Washburn said.

For more information on MSU-Meridian’s PA program, visit meridian.msstate.edu/pa or phone 601-696-2320.

