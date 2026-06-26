MSU partners with Uwill to offer crisis support, wellness for students

STARKVILLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) — According to an MSU Press Release, Mississippi State University is partnering with Uwill, a leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, to provide students with free, confidential, 24-7 telehealth access to licensed mental health support and on-demand wellness resources starting July 1.

The new service complements those offered by MSU’s Student Counseling Services and provides students experiencing crises with a direct connection to licensed therapists who can assess risk, de-escalate situations, and connect them with appropriate support. In addition, students have access to wellness programming focused on mental health, stress management, mindfulness, resilience, and personal well-being.

“At Mississippi State, we are committed to making sure students have the support they need to thrive academically, personally, and emotionally,” MSU Vice President for Student Affairs Regina Hyatt said. “This partnership with Uwill will be a great addition to our amazing Student Counseling Services staff to ensure our students have resources available whenever and wherever they need them. By adding another layer of support, we are helping students build resilience, navigate challenges, and succeed both inside and outside the classroom.”

Recent survey data shows 90% of adults believe the country is facing a mental health crisis. While 42% of college students have expressed the need for help with mental health difficulties in the last year, more than 60% have never received counseling or therapy.

“Students deserve access to mental health support that reflects the realities of their lives and the challenges they face,” said Michael London, Uwill founder and CEO. “We are proud to partner with MSU to provide students with immediate and accessible crisis support and wellness resources, helping ensure they have support available whenever they need it.”

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student-therapist-matching platform built around immediacy, choice, and access without barriers. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a 24-7 direct crisis connection, prescription management, on-demand medical care, basic needs assistance, wellness programming, real-time data, and support. Uwill serves more than 4 million students at more than 500 colleges and 200 K-12 districts worldwide.

“Student well-being exists on a continuum, and effective support must meet students wherever they are in their journey,” said Jeremy Baham, associate vice president for student well-being in MSU’s Division of Student Affairs. “Uwill provides a combination of crisis support and wellness programming that gives our students support that is accessible, relevant and available whenever they need it.”

For more information about MSU Student Affairs, visit saffairs.msstate.edu. Find MSU’s Student Counseling Services online at counseling.msstate.edu.

Mississippi State University is taking care of what matters. Learn more at www.msstate.edu.

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