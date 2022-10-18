MSU pays tribute to veterans by joining the Blue Star Memorial Program

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A tribute to military veterans is unveiled on the Mississippi State University campus today.

MSU is the first Mississippi university to join the Blue Star Program.

The Garden Clubs of Mississippi and the Sonny Montgomery Center for America’s Veterans dedicated the marker today.

The Blue Star Memorial honors all veterans of America’s armed forces.

MSU’s Director of Veteran and Military Affairs, Brian Locke, said it also serves as a reminder for those who may not have served.

“We thank them for what they do. We thank them for their service. We hope that the other students who don’t serve recognize the fact that they have students here who have served. Many of them may have had family members that served, so really it’s just a recognition, a thank you, and something they can see every single day as a remembrance,” said Locke.

The Blue Star Memorial Program began during World War II. The Blue Star was a symbol of having a loved one serving in the War and showed up on flags, banners, and even pins worn by mothers and wives.

