MSU PD host event to connect students with first responders

Establishing a relationship with local law enforcement and first responders is good for any town, especially a college town.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Establishing a relationship with local law enforcement and first responders is good for any town, especially a college town.

The Mississippi State University Police Department hosted a meet and greet for students to meet first responders in the area.

The meet and greet took place outside of the MSU Police Department from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 23.

Assistant Chief of Police at MSU Brian Locke says he hopes by doing this, they can all connect with the students.

“We want our students to come meet all of our first responders, from not only Mississippi State University, but also Oktibbeha County, and the surrounding areas who support us every single day at athletic events, and special events, and then we want to say thank you to the first responders that support us,” Locke said. “So, we like to get together, not in a meeting, hang out, talk to each other, and just have a good time. Next week we start football season, and we start Cowbell Yell. it’s just a good time for us to get together not in an office setting and have some fun.”

There was also ice cream for the students to enjoy.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X