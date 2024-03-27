MSU Performing Arts wraps up semester with Hip Hop Orchestra

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University is wrapping up its Spring semester on a high note.

The MSU Lyceum Performing Arts Series is having a Hip Hop Orchestra Experience at the Betterworth Auditorium.

This is a collaborative event between MSU student musicians and experienced artists who will be performing classical and hip-hop music.

This event is led by composer and pianist, JooWan Kim.

With this being the last music performance of the semester for the MSU Student Activities, the coordinator of programming, Julia Pratt, said how the process was trying to make the event the grand finale.

“It’s been really fun and really interesting. We’ve had the opportunity to work with our students and staff musicians and so being able to see them work with our guest performers and composer JooWan Kim has been super cool. They are all learning this new music and working together as a team to make something really beautiful happen and it’s just really cool seeing them all interact and engage. Being the last performance of the year,” said Pratt.

The MSU Student Activities will be announcing their next season this summer on their website. Performances will occur next fall.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X