MSU police, area agencies aim to encourage students to drive sober

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – With students back on campus, Mississippi State University police are driving home a message about safety.

The MSU department teamed up with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, and Starkville Police to educate students on the dangers of drinking and driving.

Using special goggles to simulate the effects of being drunk, students tried to perform simple tasks and also drive a three-wheeled bike through an obstacle course.

While the exercises were fun, they drove home a serious point.

“That’s what we really want to emphasize is that don’t take the chance driving. Even if you feel a little buzzed, it’s always safer to get someone to drive you, to come pick you up, utilize an Uber, or a friend that’s sober to drive you to your destination, instead of you taking that chance, again, to maybe end up costing you your life or costing the life of another person,” said MSU Police Chief Kenneth Rogers.

Classes at MSU started last week. The Bulldogs’ first home game is September 2.

