MSU prepares students for the upcoming winter season

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – With cold temperatures being scattered throughout the fall and upcoming winter season, MSU is preparing students for the crisis situations that may come up.

MSU Office of Emergency Management hosted its winter weather prep session for students, faculty, and staff.

Attendees were able to learn about how to prepare the home, dorm, or office during freezing temperatures.

There were also tips for how to properly treat vehicles during cold weather and stay safe during power outages, icy roads, and closures on campus.

MSU Emergency Management says they always make sure to help those in the area be prepared for severe weather and seasonal changes.

“So for me, emergencies can come in all different shapes and sizes, and it’s important for us to be able to take care of ourselves as citizens. So, I pride myself on teaching people what they can do to help protect themselves, but also what resources are available to them if they do need help in different types of emergencies,” said MSU Emergency Assistant Director, Natasha Cundy.

MSU Emergency Management said they host preparedness sessions each season to inform the community about what to do in emergencies, dealing with severe weather.

