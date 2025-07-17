MSU presents two new flavors to the ice cream selection

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – It may be hot outside, but Mississippi State University is looking to cool down with two new ice cream flavors.

The new flavors, blueberry and sweet potato, are honoring Mississippi’s official fruit and vegetable.

Shecoya White, an associate professor in the Department of Biochemistry, Nutrition and Health Promotion, and other MSU students

have developed and tested 15 to 20 variations of each flavor of ice cream.

The flavors were also field-tested in on-campus events and sensory panels.

But, before you get too excited, the new flavors won’t be hitting shelves in MSU’s MAFES Sales Store until 2026.

