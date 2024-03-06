MSU President Keenum responds to legislative proposal

STARKVILLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) — Mississippi State University President Mark E. Keenum today [March 5] responded to a proposal under discussion at the State Capitol regarding the future of MSU and Mississippi University for Women (MUW):

“The legislative proposal revealed today in the State Senate is a matter that MSU neither proposed nor initiated. We were informed just this morning, and our leadership team has many questions and concerns that must be explored. Such an action of this nature would require a tremendous amount of study and review regarding operational logistics, infrastructure, financial sustainability, academic viability, and accreditation — just to name a few.

“We appreciate the institutional confidence in MSU that this proposal implies, but I emphatically reiterate that MSU did not seek and has not requested this action from legislative leaders. We have the utmost respect for MUW’s unique legacy, as well as the important role it continues to play in higher education in our state. It is my sincere hope that the leadership of the Mississippi Legislature will consult with the IHL Board of Trustees and Commissioner Al Rankins as more details are made known to us.”

Official Senate Bill 2715: SB2715CS

Read MUW President Nora Miller’s statement here: www.wcbi.com/muw-president-miller-responds-to-legislative-proposal/

