MUW President Miller responds to legislative proposal

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – MUW President Nora Miller released the following statement regarding the changes in proposed Senate Bill 2715:

“Dear Alumni,

We became aware of the last-minute amendment made to Senate Bill 2715 this afternoon [March 5].

The proposed action to merge and rename the university “The W at Mississippi State University” was unexpected, but we are fully committed to ensuring our university’s health and sustainability and its 140-year legacy in the state of Mississippi.

Additional information about our next steps and how you can assist will be shared in the near future through university communication channels.

To read the bill in its entirety, please visit: SB2715CS

Nora R. Miller

President

Class of 1983″

