MSU President Mark Keenum reflects on legacy of Hassell Franklin

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Hassell Franklin’s support for Mississippi State University along with his overall impact has been well documented.

Hassell partnered with Mississippi State University to create the Franklin Furniture Institute in order to provide research and outreach opportunities within the manufacturing industry.

MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum sought Franklin for his business knowledge.

Keenum told WCBI what kind of impact he made on economic development in the state.

“Hassell Franklin is just an outstanding leader. Great humanitarian. Great person who cared for others. He was a major supporter for scholarships for deserving students here at Mississippi State. You just look at all the vast number of organizations he affiliated with were about helping others for the betterment of his community of course but all northeast Mississippi and the whole state of Mississippi,” said Keenum.

The Franklin Furniture Institute at Mississippi State closed in 2017.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter