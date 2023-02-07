MSU program allows some students access to regular college experience

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a chance to give more students access to the full college experience.

Mississippi State University’s ACCESS program allows students with intellectual and developmental disabilities to take classes and live on campus, and enjoy a regular college experience.

Molly Stafford, the program’s Academic Coordinator was in Columbus today to present an overview of the program to area business and community leaders.

The four-year residential program is designed to help students become more successful in academics, socialization, independent living, and career development.

“Their internship opportunities are wonderful! We partner with MDRS, and we have a wonderful Job Employment Coordinator, Jamey Bachman, and what she does is, she sets our students up with internships that really – that they’re interested in, and that they can thrive in. We have students everywhere around Starkville; we have students placed. We have students placed on campus,” said Molly Stafford, Academic Coordinator MSU ACCESS Program.

The application process for ACCESS begins October 1, and you can find that information at access.msstate.edu

