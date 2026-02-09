MSU provides Bachelors/Master’s Degree Program for Ai Intelligence

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – When Amazon sends you suggestions, or when ads from the shoe site you looked at pop up on that news site you’re looking at, those are forms of Artificial Intelligence or AI at work.

But, it’s also useful in everyday work activities, and with platforms like Chat GPT and Google’s Gemini it is getting more accessible every day.

AI can help perform research, scan and collate reports, and even write those reports, given good information and prompts.

It’s so accessible and so integral in many fields that today’s students have to know how to work with it, because their jobs are probably going to utilize AI in some form.

Mississippi State University has Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree Programs in Artificial Intelligence. MSU also has a Data Science Degree Program, because any Artificial Intelligence platform is only as good as its data.

“Very few schools have Data Science as a discipline in itself, because, like I said, ‘If your data’s not good, the AI’s output’s not going to be good’, because it’s got to base its responses on something, and we want good data for it to base its responses on. So, Data Sciences, we’re already ahead in the formal academic sense. But now what we’re doing is integrating AI across other subject areas, because whether you’re in Finance or Marketing or Agriculture, you’re going to use AI in your work when you graduate. And that’s what we need to make sure our students are prepared for when they graduate,” said Senior Advisor for AI and Data Governance Julie Jordan.

MSU has AI platforms Gemini and ChatGPT available to all students and faculty.

