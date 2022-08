MSU QB Will Rogers named to Manning Award watch list

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers was named to the Manning Award watch list Monday. The award — named in honor of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning — honors the country’s best quarterback.

Rogers was a finalist for the award in 2021, but Alabama’s Bryce Young took home that honor.

Last season, Rogers led with SEC in passing yards per game with 364.5 yards per game and was third in the FBS in total passing yards with 4,739 yards.