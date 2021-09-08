MSU QB Will Rogers partners with Moe’s Original BBQ

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)– Mississippi State QB Will Rogers has partnered with Moe’s Original BBQ in Starkville so he can treat his linemen to pregame meals every Thursday night during the season in exchange for Rogers’ sponsorship of the restaurant. The deal runs through the end of the Mississippi State football season.

Rogers already has another endorsement deal in place with Next Move, an athlete relocation company. He’s one of eight MSU football players to cash in. QB Jack Abraham, WR Bo Brooks and long snapper Hayes Hammond have partnered with Barstool Sports. Running backs Jo’quavious “Woody” Marks and Dillon Johnson signed deals with Boosted, and receivers Jaden Walley (Owens Outfitters) and Austin Williams (Sport Stix Pretzels) received deals as well.

The Bulldogs host NC State Saturday at 6 PM.