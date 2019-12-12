MSU RB Kylin Hill To Enter 2020 NFL Draft

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State running back and Columbus, Mississippi-native Kylin Hill will forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hill lead the SEC in rushing in 2019, with 1,347 yards and ten touchdowns. Hill can break the all-time single season rushing record at Mississippi State with 45 yards rushing in the Bulldogs’ bowl game.

Hill announcing in a post on Twitter that he will be playing in the Music City Bowl on December 30th, when the Bulldogs play Louisville.