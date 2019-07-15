MSU RB Kylin Hill Nominated For POTY

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (MSU Athletics) – Mississippi State junior running back Kylin Hill was named to the watch list for the 83rd annual Maxwell Award, given to America’s College Player of the Year, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.

Eighty players total were named to the list, and Hill is one of seven Southeastern Conference running backs.

- Advertisement -

A product of Columbus, Mississippi, Hill is coming off a sophomore season where he rushed for 734 yards and four touchdowns on 117 attempts. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry, which ranked sixth in the SEC. The elusive, bruising running back started all 11 games he played in, and his top performance came in a road win at Kansas State, where he ran for 211 yards and accounted for three scores to earn the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Week honor.

Hill also produced 100-yard rushing games in wins against No. 8 Auburn (126) and Ole Miss (108) and finished with a 116.1 elusive rating, per Pro Football Focus, which ranked fourth in the conference among running backs.

The Maxwell Award is named in honor of Robert W. “Tiny” Maxwell. Maxwell’s contributions to the game of football were extensive, including time as a player, a sportswriter and an official.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Oct. 29, and the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 25. The winner will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 12. The formal presentation of the award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 13, 2020.

2019 Maxwell Award Watch List