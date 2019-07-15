MSU RB Kylin Hill Nominated For POTY

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (MSU Athletics) – Mississippi State junior running back Kylin Hill was named to the watch list for the 83rd annual Maxwell Award, given to America’s College Player of the Year, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.
Eighty players total were named to the list, and Hill is one of seven Southeastern Conference running backs.
A product of Columbus, Mississippi, Hill is coming off a sophomore season where he rushed for 734 yards and four touchdowns on 117 attempts. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry, which ranked sixth in the SEC. The elusive, bruising running back started all 11 games he played in, and his top performance came in a road win at Kansas State, where he ran for 211 yards and accounted for three scores to earn the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Week honor.
Hill also produced 100-yard rushing games in wins against No. 8 Auburn (126) and Ole Miss (108) and finished with a 116.1 elusive rating, per Pro Football Focus, which ranked fourth in the conference among running backs.
The Maxwell Award is named in honor of Robert W. “Tiny” Maxwell. Maxwell’s contributions to the game of football were extensive, including time as a player, a sportswriter and an official.
Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Oct. 29, and the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 25. The winner will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 12. The formal presentation of the award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 13, 2020.
2019 Maxwell Award Watch List
|Cam Akers
|RB
|Junior
|Florida State
|LeVante Bellamy
|RB
|Senior
|Western Michigan
|Eno Benjamin
|RB
|Junior
|Arizona State
|Jake Bentley
|QB
|Senior
|South Carolina
|Ian Book
|QB
|Senior
|Notre Dame
|Alan Bowman
|QB
|Sophomore
|Texas Tech
|Charlie Brewer
|QB
|Junior
|Baylor
|Spencer Brown
|RB
|Junior
|UAB
|Kelly Bryant
|QB
|Senior
|Missouri
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Senior
|LSU
|Reggie Corbin
|RB
|Senior
|Illinois
|K.J. Costello
|QB
|Senior
|Stanford
|JT Daniels
|QB
|Sophomore
|USC
|AJ Dillon
|RB
|Junior
|Boston College
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|Junior
|Ohio State
|Jacob Eason
|QB
|Junior
|Washington
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Junior
|LSU
|Sam Ehlinger
|QB
|Junior
|Texas
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|Junior
|Clemson
|Darrynton Evans
|RB
|Junior
|Appalachian State
|Maurice Ffrench
|WR
|Senior
|Pitt
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Sophomore
|Ohio State
|Mason Fine
|QB
|Senior
|North Texas
|Feleipe Franks
|QB
|Junior
|Florida
|Jake Fromm
|QB
|Junior
|Georgia
|James Gilbert
|RB
|Senior
|Kansas State
|Jarrett Guarantano
|QB
|Junior
|Tennessee
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Sophomore
|Penn State
|Najee Harris
|RB
|Junior
|Alabama
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Senior
|Oregon
|Kylin Hill
|RB
|Junior
|Mississippi State
|Kelvin Hopkins
|QB
|Senior
|Army
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|Sophomore
|Oklahoma State
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|Senior
|Oklahoma
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Junior
|Alabama
|Tyler Johnson
|WR
|Senior
|Minnesota
|Joshua Kelley
|RB
|Senior
|UCLA
|Adrian Killins
|RB
|Senior
|UCF
|D’Eriq King
|QB
|Senior
|Houston
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Junior
|Oklahoma
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Sophomore
|Clemson
|Jordan Love
|QB
|Junior
|Utah State
|Adrian Martinez
|QB
|Sophomore
|Nebraska
|Cole McDonald
|QB
|Junior
|Hawaii
|Anthony McFarland
|RB
|Sophomore
|Maryland
|Kirk Merritt
|WR
|Senior
|Arkansas State
|Kellen Mond
|QB
|Junior
|Texas A&M
|Steven Montez
|QB
|Senior
|Colorado
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|Sophomore
|Purdue
|Zack Moss
|RB
|Senior
|Utah
|Jaret Patterson
|RB
|Sophomore
|Buffalo
|Shea Patterson
|QB
|Senior
|Michigan
|Lamical Perine
|RB
|Senior
|Florida
|Bryce Perkins
|QB
|Senior
|Virginia
|Malcolm Perry
|QB
|Senior
|Navy
|Scottie Phillips
|RB
|Senior
|Ole Miss
|James Proche
|WR
|Senior
|SMU
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|Sophomore
|Iowa State
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|Junior
|TCU
|Justyn Ross
|WR
|Sophomore
|Clemson
|Nathan Rourke
|QB
|Senior
|Ohio
|Anthony Russo
|QB
|Junior
|Temple
|Stevie Scott
|RB
|Sophomore
|Indiana
|Laviska Shenault
|WR
|Junior
|Colorado
|B.J. Smith
|RB
|Senior
|Troy
|Nate Stanley
|QB
|Senior
|Iowa
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|Junior
|Georgia
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Junior
|Alabama
|Khalil Tate
|QB
|Senior
|Arizona
|Toa Taua
|RB
|Sophomore
|Nevada
|J.J. Taylor
|RB
|Junior
|Arizona
|Patrick Taylor
|RB
|Senior
|Memphis
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Junior
|Wisconsin
|Zac Thomas
|QB
|Junior
|Appalachian State
|Ke’Shawn Vaughn
|RB
|Senior
|Vanderbilt
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|Junior
|Oklahoma State
|Michael Warren
|RB
|Junior
|Cincinnati
|Juwan Washington
|RB
|Senior
|San Diego State
|Ryan Willis
|QB
|Senior
|Virginia Tech
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|Sophomore
|BYU