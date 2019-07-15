MSU RB Kylin Hill Nominated For POTY

Chris Bolton
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (MSU Athletics) – Mississippi State junior running back Kylin Hill was named to the watch list for the 83rd annual Maxwell Award, given to America’s College Player of the Year, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.

Eighty players total were named to the list, and Hill is one of seven Southeastern Conference running backs.

A product of Columbus, Mississippi, Hill is coming off a sophomore season where he rushed for 734 yards and four touchdowns on 117 attempts. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry, which ranked sixth in the SEC. The elusive, bruising running back started all 11 games he played in, and his top performance came in a road win at Kansas State, where he ran for 211 yards and accounted for three scores to earn the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Week honor.

Hill also produced 100-yard rushing games in wins against No. 8 Auburn (126) and Ole Miss (108) and finished with a 116.1 elusive rating, per Pro Football Focus, which ranked fourth in the conference among running backs.

The Maxwell Award is named in honor of Robert W. “Tiny” Maxwell. Maxwell’s contributions to the game of football were extensive, including time as a player, a sportswriter and an official.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Oct. 29, and the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 25. The winner will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 12. The formal presentation of the award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 13, 2020.

 

 

2019 Maxwell Award Watch List

Cam Akers RB Junior Florida State
LeVante Bellamy RB Senior Western Michigan
Eno Benjamin RB Junior Arizona State
Jake Bentley QB Senior South Carolina
Ian Book QB Senior Notre Dame
Alan Bowman QB Sophomore Texas Tech
Charlie Brewer QB Junior Baylor
Spencer Brown RB Junior UAB
Kelly Bryant QB Senior Missouri
Joe Burrow QB Senior LSU
Reggie Corbin RB Senior Illinois
K.J. Costello QB Senior Stanford
JT Daniels QB Sophomore USC
AJ Dillon RB Junior Boston College
J.K. Dobbins RB Junior Ohio State
Jacob Eason QB Junior Washington
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Junior LSU
Sam Ehlinger QB Junior Texas
Travis Etienne RB Junior Clemson
Darrynton Evans RB Junior Appalachian State
Maurice Ffrench WR Senior Pitt
Justin Fields QB Sophomore Ohio State
Mason Fine QB Senior North Texas
Feleipe Franks QB Junior Florida
Jake Fromm QB Junior Georgia
James Gilbert RB Senior Kansas State
Jarrett Guarantano QB Junior Tennessee
KJ Hamler WR Sophomore Penn State
Najee Harris RB Junior Alabama
Justin Herbert QB Senior Oregon
Kylin Hill RB Junior Mississippi State
Kelvin Hopkins QB Senior Army
Chuba Hubbard RB Sophomore Oklahoma State
Jalen Hurts QB Senior Oklahoma
Jerry Jeudy WR Junior Alabama
Tyler Johnson WR Senior Minnesota
Joshua Kelley RB Senior UCLA
Adrian Killins RB Senior UCF
D’Eriq King QB Senior Houston
CeeDee Lamb WR Junior Oklahoma
Trevor Lawrence QB Sophomore Clemson
Jordan Love QB Junior Utah State
Adrian Martinez QB Sophomore Nebraska
Cole McDonald QB Junior Hawaii
Anthony McFarland RB Sophomore Maryland
Kirk Merritt WR Senior Arkansas State
Kellen Mond QB Junior Texas A&M
Steven Montez QB Senior Colorado
Rondale Moore WR Sophomore Purdue
Zack Moss RB Senior Utah
Jaret Patterson RB Sophomore Buffalo
Shea Patterson QB Senior Michigan
Lamical Perine RB Senior Florida
Bryce Perkins QB Senior Virginia
Malcolm Perry QB Senior Navy
Scottie Phillips RB Senior Ole Miss
James Proche WR Senior SMU
Brock Purdy QB Sophomore Iowa State
Jalen Reagor WR Junior TCU
Justyn Ross WR Sophomore Clemson
Nathan Rourke QB Senior Ohio
Anthony Russo QB Junior Temple
Stevie Scott RB Sophomore Indiana
Laviska Shenault WR Junior Colorado
B.J. Smith RB Senior Troy
Nate Stanley QB Senior Iowa
D’Andre Swift RB Junior Georgia
Tua Tagovailoa QB Junior Alabama
Khalil Tate QB Senior Arizona
Toa Taua RB Sophomore Nevada
J.J. Taylor RB Junior Arizona
Patrick Taylor RB Senior Memphis
Jonathan Taylor RB Junior Wisconsin
Zac Thomas QB Junior Appalachian State
Ke’Shawn Vaughn RB Senior Vanderbilt
Tylan Wallace WR Junior Oklahoma State
Michael Warren RB Junior Cincinnati
Juwan Washington RB Senior San Diego State
Ryan Willis QB Senior Virginia Tech
Zach Wilson QB Sophomore BYU

 

