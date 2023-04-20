MSU receives historical $100M donation to endowed scholarship fund

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi State students will have more opportunities for scholarships after a $100 million gift to the university.

George and Kathy Bishop made the donation. This builds on the couple’s $10 million commitment back in 2018.

This is the largest gift to a higher education university in the state’s history.

The George Bishop Family Endowed Scholarship provides university-wide support to recruit and retain students. It also expands opportunities to students who are often overlooked for substantial scholarships and gives preference to Mississippi students.

Bishop is a native of Smith County and a 1958 alum of MSU. He found his fortune in the oil and gas industry.

