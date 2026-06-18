MSU researchers nationally recognized for best NIDILRR-funded paper

Karla Antonelli (Photo by Emily Grace McCall) Studio Portrait of Karla Antonelli (photo by Emily Grace McCall.)

Emily Marett (Photo by Beth Wynn)

Michele McDonnall (Photo by Grace Cockrell) Studio portrait of Michele McDonnall. (photo by Grace Cockrell / © Mississippi State University)

STARKVILLE, Miss.— Sources from an MSU press release say that three Mississippi State researchers have earned national recognition as recipients of the Best Research Paper Award from NARRTC, an association dedicated to federally funded disability and rehabilitation research.

The award-winning team includes Michele McDonnall, director of MSU’s National Research and Training Center on Blindness and Low Vision, or NRTC; Karla Antonelli, NRTC research scientist; and Emily Marett, instructor in MSU’s College of Business.

NARRTC, which recently changed its name to the Alliance for NIDILRR Grantees, represents organizations and individuals who have received grants from the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living and Rehabilitation Research.

The MSU team’s manuscript “Improving Knowledge and Attitudes via an Interactive Video: A Randomized Controlled Trial” was selected by NARRTC as the best peer-reviewed, NIDILLR-funded paper in 2025. NIDILRR grantees publish approximately 400 peer-reviewed journal articles per year, with NARRTC reviewing award nominees. According to NARRTC, the selection committee applied “rigorous review criteria that consider novelty, importance, methodology and significance” and noted the “high quality” of the MSU scholars’ work.

“We are thrilled to receive this national honor for our research,” McDonnall said. “We appreciate the funding that NIDILRR has provided to help us conduct research to improve employment opportunities for people who are blind or have low vision.”

Published in the Rehabilitation Psychology journal, the manuscript explores the effectiveness of a new resource created by the NRTC—an interactive, educational video titled “Questions About Vision Loss”—in improving knowledge, attitudes and intent to hire people who are blind or have low vision. McDonnall said negative employer attitudes are a major barrier to employment for this population and education can help improve employer attitudes.

The video was found to improve knowledge, attitudes and intent to hire, and it provides an on-demand option for employer education. It is available at www.blind.msstate.edu/questions-about-vl.

“Participants in our study found the interactive video engaging and interesting,” Marett said. “We’re really excited for more employers to utilize this resource and reduce barriers for employment of people with vison loss.”

MSU’s College of Education, home of the National Research and Training Center on Blindness and Low Vision, also includes four additional academic departments, a division of education, one research unit and numerous service units. Learn more at www.educ.msstate.edu.

Learn more about MSU’s College of Business at www.business.msstate.edu.

Mississippi State University is taking care of what matters. Learn more at www.msstate.edu.

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