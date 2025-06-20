MSU reveals new degree in learning and user experience design

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Evolving technologies are creating new possibilities in the classroom and the workforce.

The state is looking to the future with A.I., and so are some universities.

Mississippi State is launching a new bachelor’s degree for Industrial Technology, Instructional Design, and Community College Leadership students.

Professors believe new courses will offer numerous career paths in a faster, more efficient way and get students into a quickly evolving career field.

Setting up the future for students after college is what MSU is striving to accomplish.

“A lot of tech companies are hiring people in this area,” Greg Francom said. “What they do is they design interfaces for people to use. For instance, the app on your phone that you use was designed by somebody. They don’t have to develop it like a programmer does, but they work with people to design the best way they can for people to use, and then they tell the programmer what to use to make it the right way.”

The new Bachelor of Science in Learning and User Experience Design adds to the opportunity of getting into the workforce.

The degree falls under the College of Education.

Professor Greg Francom said students will have a hands-on learning experience.

“It’s an exciting new program, it is developed based on, we focus on making it project-based,” Greg Francom said. “So that it is not just doing quizzes all the time and reading the book, and responding to the quiz. It’s more project-based, so you are going to be doing rather than not necessarily learning so much, but doing things as well.”

Courses consists of current information technology services, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR).

The degree allows students to be well-rounded with art and graphic design, data science, information technology services and product development.

This program allows students and faculty to evolve with the ongoing needs of technology.

“In terms of getting a better sense of the interaction that happens between the software and the actual user of the software,” Vance Durrington, head of the department of Industrial Technology, Instructional Design, and Community College Leadership said. “With AI, they can actually implement that process of taking information AI provides you and try to create a learner’s experience, that will enhance and make it more personable. Also with virtual reality, it provides instructional opportunities for people that are safer.”

Learning and user experience design are some of the fastest-growing career fields.

The Learning and User Experience Design degree is one of several new bachelor’s degrees MSU has brought within the past year.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X