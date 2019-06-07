MSU Set To Begin Super Regional Against Stanford

STARKVILLE , Miss. (MSU Athletics/WCBI) – After sweeping through the regional round, the No. 5 Mississippi State baseball program will host its third-ever NCAA Super Regional, as No. 3 Stanford will head to Dudy Noble Field. The Bulldogs and Cardinal will play the best two-of-three series for the right to head to the 2019 College World Series.

Mississippi State (49-13) is the No. 6 overall national seed and will face No. 11 national seed Stanford (45-12) beginning on Saturday, June 8 at 2 p.m. on ESPN2. The trio of Dave Neal, Chris Burke and Ben McDonald will call the action all weekend long, with Sunday, June 9 slated for an 8 p.m. CT first pitch on ESPNU. The if necessary game on Monday, June 10 is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start on ESPN2.

This will be the ninth NCAA Super Regional for the Diamond Dawgs, who own three victories in the best two-of-three format, including the 2018 Nashville Super Regional. State has hosted three of those Super Regional events, defeating Clemson in 2007 and falling to Arizona in 2016.

As a reminder, in accordance with NCAA rules, artificial noisemakers are not permitted inside the New Dude.

Gameday Info

Complete information on the NCAA Starkville Regional can be found at hailst.at/19NCAASuper

Saturday, June 8 (2 p.m. CT)

No. 6 seed Mississippi State vs. No. 11 seed Stanford

Sunday, June 9 (8 p.m. CT)

No. 6 seed Mississippi State vs. No. 11 seed Stanford

Monday, June 10 (6 p.m. CT)

No. 6 seed Mississippi State vs. No. 11 seed Stanford

All of Mississippi State’s postseason games can be heard on the Mississippi State Sports Network, along with a live audio stream via HailState.com/plus.

Quick Hitters

Head coach Chris Lemonis became the winningest first-year head coach in Southeastern Conference history on versus South Carolina with his 45th win of the year, passing LSU’s Smoke Laval (44, 2002).

became the winningest first-year head coach in Southeastern Conference history on versus South Carolina with his 45th win of the year, passing LSU’s Smoke Laval (44, 2002). Mississippi State placed four student-athletes on the first-team All-SEC team, while redshirt-junior Ethan Small was tabbed as the SEC Pitcher of the Year and freshman JT Ginn earned SEC Freshman of the Year.

was tabbed as the SEC Pitcher of the Year and freshman earned SEC Freshman of the Year. Senior Jake Mangum already owns the Mississippi State and Southeastern Conference record for career hits, and at the NCAA Starkville Regional became the fourth SEC student-athlete with back-to-back 100-hit campaigns.

already owns the Mississippi State and Southeastern Conference record for career hits, and at the NCAA Starkville Regional became the fourth SEC student-athlete with back-to-back 100-hit campaigns. Fans have flooded the gates at Dudy Noble Field thus far in 2019, with eight crowds of 10,000-plus through 34 home dates, which is tied for the most in program history.

The only two meetings in program history between Mississippi State and Stanford have come in the NCAA postseason, including a 1990 meeting at the College World Series.

The Diamond Dawgs lead the NCAA in hits and doubles entering the Super Regionals, while ranking No. 6 in runs scored.

Senior Jake Mangum , sophomore Tanner Allen and sophomore Justin Foscue each own 20-plus doubles, marking just the second time in school history three Bulldogs have 20-plus doubles in a single season.

, sophomore and sophomore each own 20-plus doubles, marking just the second time in school history three Bulldogs have 20-plus doubles in a single season. Of the 13 losses in 2019 for the Diamond Dawgs, five of them have come in one-run games, with four of those against ranked opponents.

Mississippi State is 7-11 all-time in NCAA Super Regional play, winning Super Regionals in 2007, 2013 and 2018 to move on the College World Series.

The 2019 NCAA Starkville Super Regional marks the third time in program history that MSU has hosted a Super Regional since the format began in 1999.

Redshirt-junior Ethan Small and freshman JT Ginn posted just the fourth season in program history with multiple 100-strikeout pitchers.

and freshman posted just the fourth season in program history with multiple 100-strikeout pitchers. Mississippi State won a 17-inning tilt with LSU to open its stay at the SEC Tournament, marking the longest game in program history. MORE ON PAGE 19

Series Notes

Stanford

Mississippi State and Stanford will meet for just the third time in program history in the 2019 Starkville Super Regional.

The first meeting between the two programs came at the 1990 College World Series, where Stanford won a 6-1 decision in an elimination game.

The two teams met again in the postseason, this time in an elimination game at the 1996 Palo Alto Regional. The Cardinal won an 8-6 decision in that meeting.

All time, Mississippi State is 27-28 against the PAC 12. The most frequent opponent is Arizona (17 meetings). The Diamond Dawgs have met nine of the 11 programs in the current alignment of the conference, never facing Cal or Utah.

The first meeting between the conference and the Bulldogs came in 1967, when MSU lost to UCLA and defeated Washington at the Riverside National Tournament.

Tickets

All-Session ticket booklets for the NCAA Starkville Super Regional in the standing room only/general admission areas are $30.

Single-game tickets are available for purchase online only. Single-game tickets will cost $15. The Dudy Noble Field box office will open two hours prior to first pitch each day of the event.

To purchase tickets or more information contact the ticket office at 1-888-GO-DAWGS.

Mississippi State Students

Student single-game, general admission tickets will be available at the MSU Athletic Ticket Office for $15 (single game) or $30 (all-session) with valid student ID beginning Friday, June 7, at 8:00 a.m. Students may also, on Friday, purchase tickets online or in person at the Bryan Building ticket office.

Will Call

All general public will call will be handled at the Right field box office. Team will call and Team player pass list admissions will be handled under a tent located at the Right Field Plaza entrance.

Parking Information

Baseball season ticket holders who have a season parking pass will use the same parking pass issued for the 2019 regular season. All Bulldog Club Reserved Baseball parking passes will be honored. No additional parking passes will be on sale as all remaining lots around Dudy Noble Field are free of charge.

RV season parking holders will also use their same pass for the weekend. Season RV passes will use Lot 38.

Dudy Noble Field Policies

Gates open two hours before first pitch on game day and the stadium gates will close one hour after the conclusion of each game. The right field terrace is a public, grill-free, first come first served area. Should fans wish to purchase ice at Dudy Noble, they will be able to do so behind the center field wall in the Left Field Lounge.

Approved coolers cannot exceed the maximum size of 10″ by 10″ by 10″ after gates open, with coolers exceeding the restriction size prohibited. Other prohibited items include alcoholic beverages, smoking (in all areas), weapons, fireworks, electric power generators, pets, non-approved banners and signs, bicycles, any illegal substances, carts, wagons, wheeled supply carriers, personal tailgate tents (on concourse or lawn areas) and lawn chairs on sidewalks or concourse areas.

All bags are subject to search and security screening, along with items prohibited from being stored along stadium fencing and gates. MSU encourages fans to leave all unnecessary and prohibited items at home or in their vehicles to expedite security and screening procedures.