MSU Splits First Top 25 Series with Oregon State, 2-1

STARKVILLE, Miss (MSU Athletics) – Oregon State took an early 2-0 lead against the Mississippi State baseball program, before the Bulldogs rallied to knot the score at two. However, there would be no sweep for MSU, as the Beavers scored the final five runs to claim the 7-2 victory on Sunday (Feb. 23) at Dudy Noble Field.

Single runs in the second and fourth gave Oregon State (3-4) the 2-0 advantage, before Mississippi State (5-1) would knot the score with one run in the bottom of the fourth and a run in the sixth. The Beavers would score four times in the eighth and once in the ninth to account for the final margin.

- Advertisement -

Juniors Tanner Allen and Justin Foscue had all three of MSU’s hits, as Allen singled and scored in the sixth inning, and Foscue added a home run and an RBI double in the contest. The only other base runners for MSU came via a Foscue walk and a Jordan Westburg hit-by-pitch.

Westburg pushed his reached base streak to 26 games, while Allen moved his streak of consecutive games on base to 24. Foscue pushed his reached base streak to 10 games with the 2-for-3 day at the plate.

Sophomore Eric Cerantola threw five innings in the start and allowed two runs – one earned – on three hits. He walked five batters and struck out six in the no decision. Senior Riley Self made his 75th career appearance with a scoreless inning. Junior Jared Shemper (0-1) took the loss with four runs allowed in 1 1/3 innings of work. Junior Jaxen Forrester allowed one run on two hits in 1 2/3 innings of work

In all, Oregon State walked eight times, collected 12 hits and reached via error on two occasions. Andy Armstrong was 4-for-5 on the day with a run scored and Troy Claunch delivered two RBIs on the afternoon. Micah McDowell was on base three times – all via walk – and scored a run.

Quotables

Head Coach Chris Lemonis

On playing two quality opponents to open the season

“I think it’s good. We’re facing a lot of really good arms right now. We have faced two really good teams who defend well. Yesterday we got some freebies, but it feels like everything we’re doing right now, we have to earn, which is good. It’ll help us in the long run. Pitching wise, we just have to compete, but I think we’ve done a good job there.”

Scoring Recap

Top Second

A walk, single and fielding error loaded the bases with two outs, before a wild pitch allowed the first run. of the game to cross the plate.

Oregon State 1, Mississippi State 0

Top Fourth

A leadoff double was followed by a single to right field to put runners on first and third with no outs. Richie Mascarenas then grounded into a double play to push the second run across.

Oregon State 2, Mississippi State 0

Bottom Fourth

Justin Foscue hit his first home run of the season to left-center field.

Oregon State 2, Mississippi State 1

Bottom Sixth

A two-out single from Tanner Allen was followed by a bloop double down the right field line from Foscue. Allen scored all the way from first to tie the game.

Mississippi State 2, Oregon State 2

Top Eighth

Oregon State broke the game open against a pair of MSU pitchers, as Jared Shemper allowed four of the first five batters to reach before handing the ball off to Jaxen Forrester. Shemper allowed three singles and a walk, with Alex McGarry driving in the first run of the inning with a bases loaded single. Ryan Ober followed with a sacrifice fly off of Forrester, before Troy Claunch doubled to plate the final two runs of the inning.

Oregon State 6, Mississippi State 2

Top Ninth

A leadoff walk came around to score on a two-out RBI single from Richie Mascarenas.

Oregon State 7, Mississippi State 2

Up Next

Mississippi State will wrap up its season-opening eight-game homestand with a pair of midweek games at Dudy Noble Field. The Diamond Dawgs will host Texas Southern on Tuesday, February 25, before welcoming Alcorn State on Wednesday, February 26. Both games are scheduled for a 4 p.m. first pitch.

— HailState.com —