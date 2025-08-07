MSU student-focused events welcome new Bulldogs to campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (Press Release) – According to MSU Press Release, Mississippi State is rolling out a slate of events this month to welcome new and returning Bulldogs for the upcoming academic year.

From hosting move-in days to community-building activities and introducing students to a wealth of support resources, MSU welcomes the new freshman class and transfer students as they acclimate to their new home.

“The energy that fills our campus during the start of the year is truly unmatched,” said MSU Vice President for Student Affairs Regina Hyatt. “From New Maroon Camp to MVNU2MSU to Dawg Days and beyond, these events are more than just traditions—they’re the first steps students take in finding their place at Mississippi State. We want every student to feel connected, supported, and excited about the journey ahead. Getting involved early helps students build relationships, discover passions, and fully experience what it means to be part of the Bulldog family. We encourage all of our new and returning students to take advantage of every opportunity to engage with campus life. This is where lifelong memories and meaningful connections begin.”

Upcoming student events include:

—MVNU2MSU (Movin’ You to MSU), Aug. 13-15. MVNU2MSU refers to the university’s official residence hall move-in days. Students who signed up for move-in timeslots in July will check in at Humphrey Coliseum or the Animal and Dairy Sciences/Poultry Science Building atrium before proceeding to their assigned residence halls. Visit www.housing.msstate.edu/move-in for more information, including tips for checking in, what to bring, and other ways to make move-in day a seamless transition to campus.

—New Maroon Camp, Aug. 15-18. The 11th annual installment of the student-led New Maroon Camp prepares new Bulldogs as they transition to MSU. For three days, student-counselors will introduce freshman students and transfers to the university’s history and traditions while pointing out important campus locations and activities on campus. For more information, visit www.newmaroon.msstate.edu or follow @newmarooncamp on Instagram.

—Panhellenic Sorority Recruitment, Aug. 13-19. Those who preregistered will participate in Fall Panhellenic Recruitment, which provides the opportunity to discover lifelong friendships, serve the community and develop leadership skills. Follow @msu_panhellenic on social media for more information or visit [ www.greeks.msstate.edu.

—Dawg Days, Aug. 15-24. The 20th annual Dawg Days features a plethora of entertainment—from trivia and game nights to free food and giveaways—and informative social mixers for students. For a complete list of Dawg Days events, visit dawgdays.msstate.edu.

—Freshman Success Kickoff Carnival, Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-noon, Old Main Academic Center. Hosted by MSU’s Center for Academic Excellence, this event offers incoming freshmen tips for success before classes start. Topics include the Duo login system, Eduroam, Banner and class schedules, and representatives from various campus organizations and departments will provide information. The event features carnival food and prize giveaways.

—First day of classes, Aug. 20. Students can reference map.msstate.edu as they navigate the university’s bustling campus on the first day of the fall semester. For information about Starkville-MSU Area Rapid Transit services, visit https://www.smart.msstate.edu/.

—IFC Fraternity Recruitment, Aug. 20-25. IFC fraternity recruitment is for those looking to get plugged into a community at MSU, create lifelong relationships and develop a support network during their time at the university and beyond. Registration is open now at www.greeks.msstate.edu until Aug. 23. Follow @msstateifc on social media for more information or visit www.greeks.msstate.edu.

—NPHC and UGC Going Greek 101, Aug. 24., 5 p.m., Bill R. Foster Ballroom in Colvard Student Union. Going Greek 101, the informational session for students interested in joining a National Pan-Hellenic chapter or United Greek Council chapter, gives prospective new members a chance to learn about brotherhood/sisterhood, scholarship and service opportunities offered through these chapters. For more information, follow @nphc_msstate and @msstate_ugc or visit www.greeks.msstate.edu.

—Fall Convocation, Aug. 26, 6 p.m., Humphrey Coliseum. Paromita Mitra, NASA data systems sub-architecture lead for the Lunar Architecture Team at Johnson Space Center and former Miss MSU and Miss Mississippi USA, will give the keynote address during this annual event celebrating new students and the academic year. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

—Cowbell Yell, Sept. 5, The Junction. To celebrate the launch of football season, this pep rally tradition brings together fans, coaches, players, spirit groups, the Famous Maroon Band and special guests to gear up the Maroon and White spirit. Organizers will announce the time of Cowbell Yell closer to the event. Visit www.hailstate.com for updates and more information.

Throughout the fall semester, MSU offers a wide range of campus activities that help students get involved, enrich their academic journey and enjoy campus life. Fall favorites like football games, tailgating and Bulldog Bash—Mississippi’s largest free outdoor concert—highlight the season, but opportunities to connect with the Bulldog family continue year-round. MSU’s calendar of events, academic calendar and other important dates can be found online at www.msstate.edu/calendars, and students can link up with campus organizations, discover events and track their involvement through Cowbell Connect, the student online message board, at https://msstate.campuslabs.com/engage. The Division of Student Affairs is available at www.saffairs.msstate.edu.

Mississippi State University is taking care of what matters. Learn more at www.msstate.edu.