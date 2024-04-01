MSU students does community service cleanup

STARKVILLE. Miss (WCBI) – On Easter Saturday, the Black Student Association at Mississippi State did a community service cleanup in Starkville.

BSA is an African American organization that is known for community service and being involved on campus.

It was the organization’s final event of their BSA week and they chose to help clean up Mckee Park.

The organization also picked up leaves to take them to the community garden for the compost bin.

The Community Service Chair, Summer Lewis says the organization does community service at least twice a month.

With a great sunny day, she said it was a great opportunity to help the community.

“With BSA, our week always ends in a community service event so today, it was a beautiful day,” Lewis said. “I looked at the forecast and I like nature personally so why not clean up for our community that we all share even the campus and the Starkville community share this park so, why not give back.”

BSA had action-packed events for students all week and will continue to do community service in Starkville throughout the year. They will post future voluntary opportunities on their Instagram Page.

