MSU students hosts soccer festival for class project

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University brought in the festivities for the Starkville community with a soccer Jamboree.

The MSU department of Kinesiology partnered with the ACCESS program to host its 6th annual Stark Vegas Futbol Jamboree.

The jamboree includes 3 vs. 3 soccer tournaments for the youth and adults.

Those involved constructed the event from graduate classes and brought it to the MSU campus.

There were also vendors and other activities for the kids.

People from all over the Golden Triangle came out to show support.

“We started planning this back in January so that is what this class is all about so we spent the last three months planning this so just coming here the day of seeing it all get together is a surreal feeling and a full circle moment to see everybody come out, come together and just realize all of our hard-work we put into it has been put into action and what a bless, beautiful day to host this event,” Tommy O’Brien said.

“This event makes me proud and special cause I can see my students behind the scenes and also in the field,” Soyoun Liam said.

“”Special thanks to Dr. Liam; she’s been our helper this whole time. She’s our professor for our class, and she’s provided great resources and everything, and the whole department of Kinesiology we can thank and everything for helping us out and promote everything,” Dayne Luby said.

Event coordinators said they appreciate everyone from all over the Golden Triangle for coming out to show support.

