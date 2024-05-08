MSU students research legacy of Starkville’s first black physician

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Dr. Douglas Conner could hear knocking at his door all hours of the night. It was always someone looking for help and he provided that care.

He also became involved in the community at a time when African Americans were discriminated against at almost every turn in society.

“We are going to pay tribute to his legacy and appreciate all of his accomplishments. He also worked with the Naacp, and all of the pathways he made for us, we actually are now walking through those pathways,” said Yulanda Haddix, Naacp President of Oktibbeha County Branch.

Douglas Conner first started practicing medicine in Starkville in 1951. He’s credited for leading an economic boycott of the business district and organizing marches to force the hiring of black people.

Starkville Unity Park said he was arrested several times, while still working as a doctor.

“The key thing back in the old days is that the only ones that were involved were physicians and self-employed personnel. Dr. Conner was not afraid to stand up for the blacks in Oktibbeha County. That is who DR. Conner was, he was a doctor for all blacks,” said Chris Taylor, Former Naacp President of Oktibbeha County Branch.

Mississippi State students Anya Moyer and Portia Agyapong led the charge for the research project and Tuesday’s event. They said being able to spread awareness of Douglas Conner’s legacy was a draw for them.

“The more and more that we dove into Dr. Conner and everything about him, the more fascinated I became. When we were told we were going to be presenting, I was like yeah, I want to be a part of that because this is an extremely important piece of not just Starkville’s history, but also America’s history,” said Anya Moyer, MSU student.

“We just want people to know about the efforts that people like Dr. Conner had to put in, to bring progress to Starkville like what it is today,” said Portia Agyapong, MSU student.

Divian Conner is the daughter of Douglas Conner. She did not want her face to be shown but said seeing her father recognized meant a lot and even for future generation

“It really makes me feel good, and it gives me hope because it means that he has not yet been forgotten. He continues to live on, and his legacy and his fight, continue to be something that can inspire younger people,” said Divian Conner.

After the event, there was a downtown tour of black history locations, including where Douglas Conner worked.

