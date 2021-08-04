MSU students, staff, and faculty will have to mask up on campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University students, faculty, staff, and visitors, don’t retire those “Hail State” masks just yet.

The recent surge in state and regional COVID cases is prompting the University to require masks for all indoor activities and all indoor locations on MSU campuses for the beginning of the Fall 20-21 school year.

The masking requirement applies to all individuals on campus, including those who have been vaccinated.

It also extends to university vehicles and public transit.

The only exception will be for personal offices.

The University will be watching COVID trends closely and will revisit the mask policy if the numbers improve.

Campus Health Officials are also making vaccinations available to students, staff, and faculty.