MSU students wrap up service events in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior holiday was Monday, but events honoring his legacy are continuing throughout the week.

Students at Mississippi State University wrapped up two days of service events this afternoon.

The university partnered with 6 organizations from across the state.

Students, along with faculty and staff, put together 400 Winter survival kits that will be distributed to the homeless.

Organizers say academics are only part of education. It’s also important to learn to be a good citizen, and that starts with service to others.

<“I think students, us, anybody in general, learns more about themselves when they serve other people. And when you know how to serve other people, when you learn why you should serve other people, I think that that really sets you apart as a leader in the future,” said Assistant Director of Student Leadership and Community Engagement Mikela Barlow.

The bags that students packed will be distributed in 19 counties across the state.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.