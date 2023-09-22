MSU theatre department kicks off 60th season with ‘Pants on Fire’

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – The theatre department at Mississippi State is kicking off its 60th season next week with its first play “Pants on Fire”.

“Pants on Fire” is a show that changes with the audience.

At every performance, the attendees will submit suggestions for what they want to see as they enter the theatre. The cast then uses these suggestions to build the show from the ground up and create a new performance entirely using improv.

“The show is not like a traditional theatre show. It’s an improvised show. So, there’s an outline and there are six cast members throughout the show run. The cast members are switching between key roles, so in one of the shows, one of them will be the hero; one of them will be the villain. It’ll change like that throughout the process,” said Ryan Bergman, Co-director.

The show will be performed from September 25-29 for local school children and public performances will be available for attendance on September 27 and September 28 at 6 p.m. and October 1 at 2 p.m.

