MSU to look at its compliance after receiving new interpretations

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – We learned that one grant is on pause from the Trump administration.

Mississippi State University made a social media post indicating it will look at its compliance after receiving the new interpretations.

The U.S. Department of Education sent a letter indicating that broad federal funding was at risk if the Department determined that universities were not compliant.

This compliance must be with the Administration’s interpretations of civil rights laws and existing university policies regarding racial components in “admissions, hiring, financial aid, scholarships, prizes, administrative support, discipline, housing, graduation ceremonies, and all other aspects of student, academic, and campus life.

D.O.E. will begin analyzing universities on February 28.

Now, universities are assessing how they could be impacted.

