MSU Track and Field Coach Resigns

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU Athletics/WCBI) — Steve Dudley, head coach for the Mississippi State track and field program since 2010, has announced his resignation.

“I have decided to resign for personal reasons,” Dudley said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Mississippi State. It’s been a great run, and I am proud of what we were able to accomplish as a program. It’s been a privilege to coach so many outstanding student-athletes who not only achieved success on the track but in the classroom and life. I wish the program nothing but the best moving forward.”

“We wish Coach Dudley well on his future endeavors, and we appreciate all of his service to Mississippi State,” Director of Athletics John Cohen said. “Chris Woods will serve as our interim head coach. Chris has head coaching experience, and he’s done a tremendous job as an assistant coach on our staff the past five years.”

Woods, a 2008 MSU graduate, has served as the sprinters and relays coach for the Bulldog track and field program since 2013. Woods has coached 19 All-Americans, while four of the top five men’s and women’s indoor 4x400m relays in MSU history have all occurred under his watch. He returned to Starkville after serving as the head coach for the men’s and women’s cross country and track and field teams at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Woods competed as a middle distance runner for the Bulldogs from 2005-08. The Covington, Georgia, native garnered two-time All-America honors and was a four-time All-SEC recipient.