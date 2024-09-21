MSU welcomes its new self-driving shuttle service

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two electric, self-driving shuttles arrived on MSU campus this week.

On Friday afternoon, MSU held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially introduce the shuttle

system to campus.

“I think it’s really cool that Mississippi State has something that’s so advanced and just sort of like a new thing,” said Lauren Hall, an MSU student.

“I saw it yesterday for the first time. It was super cool. I don’t know anywhere else that’s doing this, and I think it’s going to be a really big factor in hopefully making more students come here,” said Margaret Ann, an MSU student.

Mississippi State partnered with Beep, Inc., an autonomous bus system, to bring these vehicles to campus.

“So, we’ve got them on campus as a pilot project that will last for three months and it’s really to test this autonomous technology that’s growing and evolving in transportation systems,” said Jeremiah Dumas, MSU’s Executive Director of Transportation.

It is the first time a vehicle of its kind has been brought to Mississippi and to the Southeastern Conference.

MSU hopes to bring Beep eventually into the community.

“The goal with this is if it’s a technology that proves to be worthy, that we expand this technology both in the city of Starkville and on campus,” said Dumas.

Throughout the pilot period, Mississippi State is evaluating if the shuttle meets the needs of the students who will be riding it frequently.

“We want it to be where it needs to be on schedule, that it works well with our traffic patterns, and our campus landscapes and you know when you look at the cotton district and events and people and pedestrians and bikers. You know how it plays with all of those people that we see ebbs and flows of on our campus on a daily basis,” said Dumas.

The free autonomous bus holds 11 passengers.

An attendant will also be present during all rides in case there is an emergency.

