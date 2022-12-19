MSU will host Mike Leach’s memorial service at Humphrey Coliseum

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A memorial service is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon for Mississippi State University Coach Mike Leach.

The service begins at 1:00 p.m. at Humphrey Coliseum on the MSU campus. Doors open to the public at noon.

The MSU head coach died last week following a sudden illness.

The memorial service will be streamed live on SEC Network and in the ESPN app at the following link: Mike Leach Memorial Service

