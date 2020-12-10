MSU will return for the spring 2021 semester on January 11th

STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – A growing number of COVID-19 cases and upcoming holiday celebrations is causing Mississippi State to delay the start of its spring semester.

The university announced today that Spring 2021 classes will start on January 11th.

They were scheduled to begin on January 6th.

Administrators believe the extra time will allow any possible exposure during New Year’s Eve celebrations to run their course before students return to campus.

MSU says it will continue to monitor the situation and advised students to stay up-to-date.