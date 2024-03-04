MSU women’s basketball defeats Missouri on senior day, snaps losing skid

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State women’s basketball beat Missouri 90-75 on Sunday. The Bulldogs got the senior day win, but also a much-needed win when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.

“We desperately needed this one,” senior guard Lauren Park-Lane said. “The key work this week has been urgency and I think we came out with that urgency today.”

The urgency was especially felt in the third quarter. MSU went into halftime down one point to Missouri, but Jerkaila Jordan put up 18 points in the third quarter to retake the lead — outscoring the Tigers 18-15 all by herself in the third.

Jordan and Darrione Rogers finished with 22 points. MSU finishes the regular season at 21-10 and will face Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday.