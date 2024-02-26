MSU women’s basketball extends losing streak to four with loss at Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WCBI)- Mississippi State women’s basketball lost its fourth straight game of the season after being rolled by Alabama 87-75.

The Bulldogs did not have an answer on defense. The Crimson Tide shot a blazing 50.7% clip from the field and knocked down 43.5% of their three-point attempts.

Aaliyah Nye led the charge with 28 points including eight shots from beyond the arc. Sarah Ashlee Barker also filled up the stat sheet with 22 points in a dominating effort.

Mississippi State was led by Jessika Carter with 18 points but it was not nearly enough to keep the Bulldogs within striking distance.

MSU has another Alabama road test on Thursday taking on Auburn at 7 PM.