MSU women’s basketball falls on the road to No. 1 South Carolina

Mississippi State women’s basketball dropped to 0-2 in SEC play Sunday after falling 85-66 to No. 1 South Carolina in Columbia.

The Bulldogs got out to a hot start, maintaining a lead for six and a half minutes in the first quarter to go up by as many as five points. MSU went into the half down 10 points, but the Gamecocks pulled away out of the break.

The Bulldogs hung in with the size of the Gamecocks on the boards, but couldn’t keep up with their offensive efficiency. Mississippi State shot just 36% from the floor and went 3-19 from 3-point range.

Jerkaila Jordan led the team in scoring with 25 points to post her seventh game of the season with 20+ points.

The loss concludes a rough weekend in South Carolina after the men’s team also fell to the Gamecocks on Saturday.

Next up for MSU is a trip to Arkansas for an 8 p.m. tip on Thursday.