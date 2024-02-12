MSU women’s basketball falls to Florida at home

STARKVILLE, Miss (WCBI) — Mississippi State women’s basketball had its five-game win streak snapped by Florida on Sunday. The Gators took down the Bulldogs 90-70.

MSU found themselves in an early hole, down 18 at halftime, because of Florida’s shooting. The Gators shot 70% from the floor and went 7-9 from 3-point range in the first half.

Center Jessika Carter injured her ankle in the first half but returned later. The Bulldogs would only ever cut it as close as 11 points in the second half.

“We talked about it at half and we tried to do everything we could and just couldn’t get a stop,” head coach Sam Purcell said.

MSU falls to 20-6 and 7-4 in conference. The team will be back in action Feb. 18 at Ole Miss.