MSU women’s basketball falls to Texas A&M in first SEC Tournament game

GREENVILLE, SC (WCBI) — Mississippi State women’s basketball lost 72-56 to Texas A&M in its opening game of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Bulldogs have now dropped six of their last seven games, falling to 21-11 on the season.

The Bulldogs got out to a rough start. MSU shot just 17.6% from the field in the first quarter — trailing 14-9. It took six attempts before Jerkaila Jordan finally hit the Bulldogs’ first layup.

Shooting picked up for the Bulldogs some in the second quarter, outscoring the Aggies by a point. But MSU still went into halftime down 25-21.

That gap only widened out of the break. Texas A&M started the second half on a 16-3 run and MSU could never get the deficit back down to single digits.

Mississippi State and Texas A&M both came into Thursday’s game as NCAA Tournament bubble teams, according to ESPN’s Charlie Creme. The Bulldogs will find out their fate March 17 on Selection Sunday.