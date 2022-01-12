MSU women’s basketball game vs. Florida rescheduled

MISSISSIPPI STATE ATHLETICS- The Mississippi State women’s basketball game vs Florida has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10 inside Humphrey Coliseum. The game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

The contest was originally scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30, but a combination of positive Covid-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Mississippi State women’s basketball program forced the game to be postponed.