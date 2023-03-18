MSU women’s basketball upsets Creighton to keep NCAA tournament run rolling

South Bend, Ind. — The Bulldogs are still dancing. Mississippi State women’s basketball took down 6-seed Creighton 81-66 on Friday night to move on to the round of 32 where it will face 3-seed Notre Dame on Sunday. That matchup will be a rematch of the 2018 national championship game.

Coming into the game, it was the Bluejays that seemed to be the threat from deep. But freshman Debreasha Powe showed the Bulldogs have range, too — knocking down back-to-back triples to give MSU an early 6-0 lead.

Mississippi State continued to hit from beyond the arc, going 75% (6-8) from three in the first half, while also limiting Creighton in that area as it shot just 2-12 (28.6%).

The Bulldogs got up by as much as 17 in the first half, but the Bluejays went on a 10-3 run to close out the half. State still went into the locker up 10 points, though.

MSU’s hot shooting from outside allowed them to take some of the pressure off of Jessika Carter down low during the second half. Creighton went from four defenders collapsing on the 6-foot-5 center to letting her go one-on-one and having to stay home on shooters instead.

The Bulldogs continued to beat the Bluejays at their own game in the second half, too. They tied their season-high for most 3-pointers made in a game with 11 — shooting 58% from range. And allowed the Bluejays to go just 9-34 from three — 10% under their season average.